How Andy Reid, allure of Patrick Mahomes helped make Hollywood Brown a Chief
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a part of the reason why wide receiver Marquise Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
By Kinnu Singh
In April of 2019, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown traveled to Kansas City for the NFL Draft. He was eventually selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 pick, long before the Kansas City Chiefs drafted wide receiver Mecole Hardman with their first selection at No. 56 overall. Five years and two teams later, Brown has finally made his way to Kansas City.
"I thought I was going to get drafted by the Chiefs when I was coming out,'' Brown said. "We talked about that since I've been here, that they did a lot of work on me. The world's got a way of having things come around like that. I knew that if I was to come here it could be a big impact for the team and [bring] some element that they need.''
There seems to be consensus on Brown's potential across all levels of Kansas City leadership. Brown said the team came after him "strong" once free agency opened up and the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver became available. Head coach Andy Reid even texted Brown last Thursday, telling him to "think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!" On Monday, Brown touched down in Kansas City to meet with Reid and general manager Brett Veach to sign his one-year, $11 million contract.
It's the franchise's first major offseason signing so far — one that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already celebrating after the Chiefs passing attack struggled during the 2023 campaign.
Patrick Mahomes influenced Hollywood Brown signing with Chiefs
“He just brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability,” Mahomes said Saturday on ESPN. “Just being able to add a guy like that, who’s ready to come in and work and to be hungry, there’ll be a lot of throwing sessions in our future.”
The Chiefs don't have the most salary cap space available, but that doesn't mean it will be difficult to acquire talent in free agency. Like the New England Patriots dynasty, the Chiefs have no shortage of players lining up outside of Arrowhead Stadium, clamoring for a chance to win a Super Bowl with Reid and Mahomes.
Through his five seasons in the NFL, Brown has struggled to find a passing offense that would fully utilize his talent. Baltimore's offense, which was designed around the running game, used the 26-year-old as a decoy as much as a receiving threat. During Brown's time in Arizona, poor quarterback play hampered the production of every offensive player. In Reid's offense, Brown finally has a system that will maximize his talent.
“It just seems like he’s a guy that’s very passionate, and I’m a very passionate person,” Brown said of Mahomes. “He wants to win, do everything necessary to win and that’s somebody you want to play with. You want to play with somebody that’s going to bring the best out of you, that’s going to push your game to the next level. He’s definitely one of those types of guys.”
"The arm talent, the deep arm talent, it speaks for itself," Brown continued. "What can't he do? He can extend plays, whatever he's got to do to win the game. I feel like I watched him do it from making those big plays to methodically moving down the field to using his feet to playing injured. Those are qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for.''
With the signing, Brown is expected to take over perimeter routes as the team's top wide receiver. Justin Watson is expected to start opposite of Brown, with second-year wideout Rashee Rice working from the slot. Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney will make appearances throughout. As it stands, the Chiefs currently have 12 wide receivers on their roster, although a good number of them will be let go before the season begins.
The fact that Brown immediately tops the depth chart indicates how desperately the Chiefs needed a wide receiver of his caliber. Although the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, they did so in spite of their wide receiver corps, not because of it. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Moore and Toney failed to make a significant impact throughout the season, which relegated Mahomes, the team's highest-paid player, to game management.