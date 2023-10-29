Patrick Mahomes sick: Is Chiefs QB playing Sunday? Latest flu updates
Early Sunday morning, Patrick Mahomes wound up on the Kansas City Chiefs injury report with the flu.
By Josh Wilson
On Sunday morning, with a possible blizzard game anticipated in Denver between the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs delivered some tough news: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with the flu.
A star player battling through illness is not necessarily a game-stopper, but with rough, cold conditions expected, it adds another wrinkle to the Sunday afternoon game.
Here’s the latest on Mahomes new illness and his availability for Week 8. We’ll keep this post updated if anything changes.
Patrick Mahomes flu update: Here’s what we know about his game status
Patrick Mahomes has the flu, but the Chiefs expect him to play in Week 8, despite cold and wintry conditions in Denver.
Ian Rapoport said that he is better today than on Saturday, which indicates he could be on the other side of the illness now. Rap went on to report that the flu spiked Saturday and that Mahomes has been receiving IVs to help ready him for Saturday.
There wasn't indication from the team of an illness earlier in the week, and teams are likely moving a bit more cautiously in regards to illnesses and the injury report after the Falcons were put under the microscope for not placing Bijan Robinson on the injury report when he was purportedly sick in Week 7.
Though Mahomes was added to the injury report with the illness designation, it does not immediately earn him a week off. Mahomes loves him some snow games, so it was going to take much more than this to get him off the field.
Perhaps, if the Chiefs can run up the score in Denver, they may feel comfortable asking Mahomes to take part of the second half off to run inside, warm up, and get some warm beverages or food. That said, wintry games have a tendency to level the playing field between good and bad teams.