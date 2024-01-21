Patrick Mahomes sends stern warning to Bills fans before road playoff game
The Arrowhead Invitational is no more, as Patrick Mahomes must win playoff games on the road.
By John Buhler
It was only a matter of time before the Kansas City Chiefs had to face some adversity during the postseason. While the Miami Dolphins were dead fish coming off the plane last week in the frigid midwest, the Chiefs will not have the luxury of playing in front of Chiefs Kingdom at Arrowhead going forward. They have to beat the Buffalo Bills at their place if they want to reach the AFC Championship.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be one of the most likable stars in the game today, people all across his country have grown tired of this juggernaut football team. Tight end Travis Kelce's pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift has taken some shine off Mahomes' well-known wife and kid brother, but this has not been a year to remember for the Chiefs so far. They earned their No. 3 seed for a reason.
When asked by CBS Sports' Nate Burleson about if he is comfortable of playing the villain, now that the Chiefs have to be road warriors the rest of the way this postseason, Mahomes was down with it.
"Oh, man. I like to be the villain a little bit."
The Babyfaced Assassin Steph Curry never really had to turn heel during his prime with Golden State.
If Mahomes wants to, he could shatter Super Bowl dreams for Bills Mafia and then Ravens Flock.
Patrick Mahomes plans to be Buffalo Bills' worst nightmare on Sunday
To be frank, now is the time for Josh Allen and the rest of the Buffalo Bills to earn their stripes as AFC contenders. They did get to an AFC Championship game once, but that was during COVID, and they still lost to Mahomes' Chiefs anyway. Buffalo is the higher seed and this AFC Divisional Round game will be at home for them in Orchard Park. Plus, they are going keep sacrificing people to their pit.
And even if the Chiefs were to somehow get past Buffalo on Sunday night, they would still have to play the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at their place for the AFC Championship. Baltimore has been arguably the best team in the league all season long, as illustrated by Lamar Jackson on the precipice of winning his second NFL MVP. We also need to pay attention to what all goes down over in the NFC.
The San Francisco 49ers will host either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game next week. San Francisco should be favored to get to Las Vegas out of the NFC, but Detroit is dangerous and Tampa Bay is feisty. Ultimately, if Mahomes and the Chiefs are to repeat as Super Bowl champions, it would without question the most impressive run of his playing career.
Saying that you want to be the villain is one thing, but wearing the black hat is a whole other animal.