Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl rings get involved during WWE RAW
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw and lent his three Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul to help attack Jey Uso.
By Scott Rogust
This NFL offseason, some players have stepped near the squared circle during their downtime. At WrestleMania 40, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and recently retired center Jason Kelce helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Dominik Myserio and Santos Escobar. A matter of days after the NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes decided to take in the final day of the WWE Draft this past Monday on RAW. And the two-time NFL MVP and his three Super Bowl rings got involved.
Mahomes arrived at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City alongside United States champion Logan Paul. Mahomes does have an endorsement deal with Paul's PRIME beverage company. During the show, Paul and Judgment Day members Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh attacked "Main Event" Jey Uso. Paul went to ringside where Mahomes was seated, and the quarterback gave him not one, not two, but all three of his Super Bowl rings to help attack Uso.
The thing is, Uso moved out of the way of Paul's Super Bowl-studded ringed punch, only to hit McDonagh directly in the forehead.
That had to hurt, considering how many diamonds are in those gaudy rings.
Paul and the Judgment Day are heels (villains) in WWE, so Mahomes could be classified as one during his actions in the show. A bit weird, considering the show was taking place in Kansas City.
Things weren't done just yet, as a returning Braun Strowman returned and attacked Balor. After chasing off Paul, Strowman set his attention on Mahomes. But Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey stood alongside Mahomes, with full intent on protecting their quarterback.
Chiefs fans had to be thrilled that Mahomes didn't physically get in the ring to help out Paul and Judgment Day. That, and he didn't get into a physical altercation with Strowman, who stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in at 385 pounds. After all, the Chiefs are hellbent on becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Now we have to ask -- when is Mahomes' first WWE match? That, and will he show up to help Paul during a United States title defense in the future that's not during football season?
What a wild moment on Monday night in Kansas City.