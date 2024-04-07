Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson provide Philly assist to Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WWE WrestleMania 40
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and current offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade pick up a win at WWE WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field
By Scott Rogust
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is certainly enjoying retirement. Whether it's throwing out the first pitch at a Phillies game or interviewing Arnold Schwarzenegger alongside his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis on the New Heights podcast. What else could Kelce possibly do?
How about make his professional wrestling debut?
WWE WrestleMania 40 took place at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, with its first night taking place on Saturday. During the tag team match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, two large luchadors made their presence felt as the bout descended into chaos. As Dominik attempted to use a steel chair, the two luchadors wearing Eagles-inspired masks took the chair out of his hands, threw the young star into the ring post, and back into the ring. That allowed Rey to hit his signature 619 finishing move and a splash on Escobar to pick up the win.
As Rey, Andrade, and the LWO were celebrating, the two lucahdors entered the ring. The duo unmasked and it was none other than Kelce and Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson!
What a moment to bring the Philly crowd to their feet. Kelce throwing Dominik into the ring post to give the assists to the WWE Hall of Famer, and celebrating with his shirt off like he was watching his brother Travis and the Chiefs defeat the Bills in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round this past season.
It was reported by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp earlier this week that WWE had contacted Kelce about possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania. Well, WWE was able to secure the former center's services for their biggest show of the year.
Kelce had retired after playing 13 years with the Eagles, in which he made the Pro Bowl seven times, was named a First team All-Pro six times, and won a Super Bowl championship back in the 2017 season.
Now that Kelce made an appearance at WrestleMania, when is his first match? Just asking for, well, everyone.