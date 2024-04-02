Luchador Águila: Jason Kelce in talks with obvious post-retirement gig
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce could be set to make an appearance at one of the most-anticipated events of the year this weekend.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the more active teams this offseason, signing the likes of running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Bryce Huff, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. One player who is not returning for the Eagles is longtime center Jason Kelce. After the 2023 season, Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 years, in which he won a Super Bowl title and earned seven Pro Bowl nominations.
Besides football, Kelce has become a popular figure in media, as he is a co-host of the New Heights podcast with his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis. Not to mention that numerous football broadcasts are looking to sign the former Eagle. But there may be a gig for Kelce upcoming, say, this weekend.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select ($), WWE has reached out to Kelce to possibly make an appearance at WrestleMania 40, which just so happens to be taking place in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7.
WWE reaches out to Eagles legend Jason Kelce for potential WrestleMania 40 appearance
Come on, it's so fitting. Yes, WrestleMania is taking place in the home stadium of the Eagles. But let's not forget that Kelce notoriously wore a luchador mask while partying and celebrating Travis' Super Bowl 58 win with the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. Granted, the luchador mask called for him, leading to him partying the night away.
But seeing Kelce at WrestleMania just makes too much sense. There have been no shortage of former football stars who took part in past WrestleManias. Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor defeated Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11 in 1995. Ex-New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Former Indianapolis Colts punter and media star Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle helped McAfee beat The Miz at WrestleMania 39 last year.
As mentioned earlier, Kelce is being pursued by ESPN, CBS, Amazon Prime, and NBC to be featured on their football broadcasts. ESPN, notably, has Kelce high on their list, looking to add him to the Monday Night Football pregame show, per The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Fans will be on the lookout to see if Kelce shows up on the WrestleMania broadcast this weekend. If he does show up, will he step into the ring and get physical with one of the wrestlers? Maybe he helps Cody Rhodes fend off The Bloodline to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns? Just a thought.