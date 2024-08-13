Patrick Mahomes is using Hollywood Brown injury to Chiefs advantage
By John Buhler
Now that Hollywood Brown is going to be sidelined for over a month with his sternoclavicular injury, look for the Kansas City Chiefs to pick up the pieces internally during his extended absence. Brown suffered the injury during Kansas City's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend. They thought initially it was nothing serious, but the joint sprain is going to keep him out.
Love them or hate them, you have to respect how well of an operation the Chiefs have been since Andy Reid took over as head coach over a decade ago. He has been a stabilizing force for the team on the sidelines, allowing other key members of the organization to be themselves. While every NFL team preaches the next man up mentality, few embody that quite like the Chiefs have in recent years.
So with Brown out for the next four-to-six weeks with his sternoclavicular injury, look for Mahomes to work on his rapport with other guys in the Kansas City receiving corps. One such player who I think could be a huge get for the Chiefs would have to be former Clemson star Justyn Ross. If only he had a clean bill of health throughout his entire time in college... At the very least least, Ross is going to make this team.
Look for Brown to miss three-to-four of the Chiefs' first few games this season while he recovers.
Meanwhile, I think Mahomes is really going to like what Ross can bring to the table at wide receiver.
I don't know if the Chiefs are three-peating at Super Bowl champions, but they should still be great.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will make it work without Hollywood Brown for a while
Ideally, you would want the former Oklahoma star out at wide receiver as often as possible. Kansas City may have won two Super Bowls since Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, but they have not quite solved their No. 1 receiver issues. While they have put a ton of resources into trying to solve it, it has been more of an ensemble cast by committee sort of approach beyond Travis Kelce at tight end.
What I am getting at is now is a tremendous opportunity for a depreciated receiving asset like Ross to make the most of. When he was at Clemson, he was arguably a better wide receiver than Tee Higgins, akin to how good Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins were playing previously for Dabo Swinney. A spinal condition nearly ended his playing career, but Ross has shown a ton of mental fortitude since.
Across the board, every receiver playing for the Chiefs has the same opportunity to take advantage of Brown's extended absence, much like Ross. What you have to remember is this is Brown's first year in Kansas City. Much of the Chiefs' receiving corps has been here longer than he has, including Ross. The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league, so you better get after it!
It is all about who Mahomes develops a connection with fastest, Brown, Ross or with anybody else.