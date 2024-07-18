Patrick Mahomes' version of training camp fun still sounds like a Chiefs three-peat
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the upcoming NFL campaign after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. Still, quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't satisfied and believes his offensive unit has another gear they failed to find in 2023.
However, for the Chiefs to reach the untapped potential Mahomes feels they have, the signal-caller thinks the group needs to play with more enjoyment. So, the two-time MVP is taking it upon himself to ensure a more pleasurable environment -- starting with training camp.
Based on intel from ESPN's Adam Teicher, Mahomes is adamant he and the Chiefs offense are disappointed with their production from last season. Moreover, the former's reporting suggests Kansas City was displeased with their inconsistent scoring, albeit they became the reigning back-to-back champs.
"It wasn't a lot of fun," Mahomes said about him and the Chiefs' offensive woes from last year. Despite collectively making a continuous effort to improve, their results fell short of the work they put in.
But with so many members from the 2023 core returning, Mahomes hopes the team can right the ship en route to a three-peat.
Per Teicher, Mahomes spoke on behalf of himself and his teammates upon arrival to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp on Tuesday:
"... they know how that felt, and so we're going to try to prepare ourselves better this year ..."
Regardless, the goal remains the same -- hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, though Mahomes desires to look better while accomplishing the feat. Nonetheless, his discontent is frightening for the rest of the league.
With the offseason additions of speedy wideouts Marquise Brown and first-round rookie Xavier Worthy, Mahomes should be amused. Pairing his rocket arm with two explosive pass-catching threats like that will make for an exciting combination.