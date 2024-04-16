Patrick Mahomes wants to play for a team other than the Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes doesn't just want to play for the Chiefs...
Patrick Mahomes was born on Sept. 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. He attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. He would attend Texas Tech University. Those are a lot of connections to the Lone Star State. However, he would be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
His resume to date has been nothing short of sensational. However, is Patrick Mahomes really where he wants to be…right here, right now?
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would like to play for the…
Don’t panic, Chiefs fans. There’s no suggestion that the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is leaving Kansas City. In fact, the opposite is true, with a bit of a twist.
“I’ve talked to the Royals,” said Mahomes to Sean Gregory of Time Magazine. “And if I can maybe go out to a spring training, I'm not opposed to that. I'll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got. See if I can still hit the ball or pitch or whatever that is. Maybe not in the games but I can at least practice with them.”
As for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s thoughts on (via Gregory), well…
“I haven’t even thought about that. “You’re hitting me with a pretty big one right there…He was a heck of a baseball player. He grew up around it. I'm sure he can play in the major leagues. I mean, he's pretty gifted. He’d have to take me as a manager.”
SI.com’s Jack Vita explains that 10 years ago, Mahomes was selected in the 37th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. Obviously, the talent is there and so is the curiosity. Perhaps he can convince tight end Travis Kelce to come along, because no one has caught him better.
