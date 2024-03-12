Patrick Queen fully embraces villain role in first tweet since joining the Steelers
Linebacker Patrick Queen jumped from the Baltimore Ravens to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Queen has now embraced the villain role.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL's free agency negotiation window opened on Monday at noon ET, and there was a flurry of agreements. One theme is players leaving their respective teams and signing with their rivals. The most notable examples were running back Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles, Aaron Jones agreeing to terms with the Minnesota Vikings after being released by the Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals. There was one more notable Ravens player to leave for a rival, and that's linebacker Patrick Queen.
On Tuesday, the star linebacker agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year, $41 million contract. With that, Queen will trade in the purple and black uniforms of the Ravens for the black and gold uniforms of the Steelers. It will certainly be weird for Ravens fans to see Queen, their 2020 first-round pick, leave for the Steelers of all teams.
It appears that Queen is embracing the villain role, as he sent out a message on Twitter (or X) officially as a member of the Steelers. That message was a GIF of Heath Ledger's Joker saying his iconic line from the 2008 Christopher Nolan film, "The Dark Knight."
"And here we...go."
Patrick Queen shares first message since jumping ship from Ravens to Steelers
Seeing Queen defend against Ravens players like quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to be a weird sight to see for their fanbase.
It's always a plus for a team to improve an area on their roster and, in the process, take them away from a division rival. That is exactly what the Steelers did, prying Queen away from them and giving him around $13.7 million a year to pair him alongside T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cole Holcomb. That's a very good linebacking corps in Pittsburgh.
This past season, Queen played in all 19 of Baltimore's games. Queen recorded 105 tackles, 52 defensive stops, 35 assisted tackles, 20 quarterback hurries, four sacks, and three quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. In coverage, Queen allowed 68 receptions for 551 yards and two touchdowns on 85 targets.
Queen not only left Baltimore in free agency, but the linebacker will now play them twice a season for the foreseeable future. And here we...go.