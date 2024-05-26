Patrick Queen sends Ravens fans into complete spiral with latest Steelers revelation
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their defense in a big way this offseason by signing Patrick Queen, previously of the rival Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers offered Queen enough money at a position which doesn't always demand that kind of income these days.
Queen claimed the Steelers weren't the top bidders. Instead, the star linebacker chose a chance to win over potential capital.
“From the 15 teams that I was talking to it came down to like five at the end. It was five teams in the mix. Some were offering some seventeens ($17 million per year). I had a chance to either go win or a chance to get paid. For me, the difference was like four or five million. I’m looking at like I have never been on a losing team before. I also don’t want to be part of anything being rebuilt because I’m trying to win now,” Queen told Derrick Bell of Steelers Now.
Ravens fans were furious about Patrick Queen's comments
This, understandably, sent Baltimore Ravens fans over the edge. Queen's deal with the Steelers -- at three years and $41 million -- is the largest free-agent contract in team history. It's unlike Pittsburgh to spend frivolously in free agency, but Queen could be worth the money.
“I am really just trying to win right now and get that out of the way. I will get paid later,” Queen said.
Queen isn't clear about which teams offered him more money, however, which quickly dismisses the argument of any Ravens fans claming he took less to join a rival. It's unclear if Baltimore even wanted Queen back, and at what rate.
The Ravens brought in Roquan Smith alongside Queen a few seasons ago, and the latter shined when he didn't have the spotlight on him. In Pittsburgh, he'll have to be the main guy -- the Steelers view him as a Ryan Shazier-type.
Queen still has a lot to prove, and that's likely why the Ravens let him walk in the first place. It's a risk but one Baltimore was willing to take.