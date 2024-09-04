Broncos pay record money to their Patrick Mahomes stopper: Contract details, grade
The Denver Broncos secured a force in their secondary for years to come, inking one of the best defensive backs in the sport to the most lucrative contract for a cornerback...ever. In Denver, defense leads to offense, or at least that will be the case in Bo Nix's rookie year. As talented as the young Oregon product may be, there are bound to be some bumps in the road.
The benefit of having a quarterback on a rookie deal -- even as they pay Russell Wilson $38 million to not play for them -- is that the Broncos can spread the wealth elsewhere. Patrick Surtain II has played his part, and in doing so will earned the bag and then some.
The terms of Surtain II's contract, as presented by ESPN's Adam Schefter, are gaudy. Surtain II will earned $96 million on a four-year extension. In doing so, he'll get $77.5 million guaranteed. That's over 80 percent of his deal.
Patrick Surtain II contract details, grade: Broncos take a necessary risk
Surtain II is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro. He has seven interceptions across three seasons, and would be more of a ballhawk if opposing teams bothered to throw his way. The Broncos reside in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, so secndary talent is paramount. Knowing they have one of the best lockdown corners in the game, George Paton acted quickly.
I typically am not a fan of Paton, who traded far too much for Wilson in the first place and is counting on Payton to save the franchise. He gives far too much power to the wrong people. Nonetheless, Surtain II is good people. He'll be around the franchise for years to come, and is just now entering his prime. Again, he's already made two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team at just 24 years old.
Surtain II was also bound to have a dragged-out contract negotiation next offseason, as his rookie deal was nearing its conclusion. By avoiding that drama altogether, Paton (assuming he's still around after this season) can focus on adding to Denver's young nucleus, rather than engaging in a war or words with players currently on the roster.
As for Nix's part in all of this, he is the new face of the franchise, along with Payton. However, quarterbacks rarely win alone, unless your name is Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen. With a solid defense behind him, Nix doesn't have to be perfect, especially as he learns the ropes.