Ump show: Patrick Wisdom got ejected without saying a word like a silent movie
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom hasn't reached base often this season, so when he's denied an opportunity, you can be he takes note. Wisdom is flirting with the Mendoza line this season, and despite multiple efforts to tweak his swing, there's not much else the Cubs can do other than hope (or in Craig Counsell's case, pray) that he can chip in for an impressive September.
The Cubs themselves have played surprisingly well since the trade deadline, when they were deemed 'out' of the NL Wild Card race. Most pundits were surprised when Chicago didn't sell off all of its spare parts, but the Cubs have since improve to .500. Every game matters now, and they are second in the NL Central and within striking distance of that elusive third NL Wild Card spot.
When every game matters, so does every at-bat. With two outs in the fourth inning, Wisdom was up with no one on. The Cubs third baseman hoped to extend that half inning, but rather was called out on a borderline third strike.
Patrick Wisdom ejected without saying a word in Cubs game
While Wisdom did slam his bat and helmet -- an ejectable offense if we're to believe home plate umpire James Jean, who sounds like he might be AI or a robot ump of some sort already in rotation -- he also turned away to hide his anger. Emotion is part of the game of baseball, and if players are not allowed to show their anger responsibly, what exactly is acceptable?
Wisdom's had a tough year, as previously mentioned. Cubs fans on social media have routinely made him a punching bag for their lineup's struggles. Yet, even when Wisdom does the right thing in not reaching for a ball clearly off the plate, he is penalized. The frustration comes from Wisdom's lack of control, rather than calling out the umpire to his face.
I would say this is the worst ejection of the season, but Hunter Wendelstedt threw out Aaron Boone for something a fan yelled in the front row. Angel Hernandez may be gone, but terrible umps live on forever. Heck, even robot umps can't save us.