Patriots could turn to enticing, but risky JuJu Smith-Schuster replacement
By Lior Lampert
Last week, the New England Patriots released wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after signing him to a three-year, $25.5 million contract during the 2023 offseason.
When asked about the decision to cut Smith-Schuster, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo presented reporters with excellent reasons to support the decision. Nonetheless, the veteran wideout's departure makes the New England receiving corps even thinner than it already was.
With less than a month until the NFL regular season kicks off, the Pats have limited options to replace Smith-Schuster.
New England missed out on San Francisco 49ers star pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk, who turned down a lot of money by rebuffing the Patriots. While that may be the case, their documented interest shows the team understands they must address the position. But who else can they pursue?
Sara Marshall of the Musket Fire recently proposed an "intriguing" albeit dicey player the Pats can pursue following Smith-Schuster's dismissal: Free agent Michael Thomas.
Michael Thomas could be an enticing but risky JuJu Smith-Schuster replacement for the Patriots
Marshall cited Thomas' résumé as a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro but also noted his extensive injury history. The 31-year-old's combination of talent and health concerns makes him a possible "low-risk, high-reward" addition for the Pats.
Considering Thomas shouldn't cost a lot and offers notable upside, Marshall believes he gives the Patriots "an ample opportunity" to upgrade the offense.
As Marshall points out, Thomas "could immediately become a top target for Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye," regardless of whichever quarterback is under center. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year can be a safety valve for either signal-caller.
However, like Smith-Schuster, Thomas would be an aging, injury-riddled receiver on a franchise prioritizing youth and development. So, what's the point?
The Pats would find themselves in a parallel position with Thomas they experienced with Smith-Schuster, which led to the latter's ultimate demise in Foxborough.
Despite the similar redundancies to Smith-Schuster, New England as a potential landing spot for Thomas is intriguing -- to say the least.