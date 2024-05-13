Drake Maye is already endearing himself to Boston fans with newest allegiance
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots entered the offseason looking for Tom Brady's successor. The Mac Jones experiment didn't pan out, and the Patriots had the third overall pick. Despite receiving reported trade interest from the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, the Patriots decided to hold onto the pick and select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class in North Carolina's Drake Maye.
Maye had long been considered a top prospect since taking over for Sam Howell at Chapel Hill. But this past season did have scouting asking a bit more questions regarding his long-term potential in the NFL. But Maye's upside overall should have Patriots fans fired up if all goes right.
Maye may have only been in the New England area for less than a month, but he is already endearing himself to the area. On Sunday, Maye and second-round draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk were spotted at the TD Garden taking in the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup playoff matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins' social media account posted a video of the Patriots rookies donning Bruins jerseys.
Patriots rookies Drake Maye and Ja'Lynn Polk attend Bruins Stanley Cup playoff game
Both Maye and Polk were spotted on the jumbotron inside TD Garden, firing up the crowd as the Bruins tried to even up their second-round series against the Panthers. The video comes courtesy of the Boston Globe's Conor Ryan.
While it had to be great for Patriots fans cheering on their local colleagues in the Bruins, the NHL team had a bad Sunday. The Bruins lost 3-2 to the Panthers in Game 4. Boston held a 2-1 lead entering the third period but surrendered two goals from Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov in under four minutes.
The Bruins were without star winger Brad Marchand was ruled out for Game 4 due to an upper-body injury caused by a hit from Bennett in Game 3.
Now, the Bruins trail 3-1 in the series. Unfortunately for Boston, they are 0-25 in series when they face a 3-1 deficit.
As for Maye, he is currently participating in the team's rookie minicamp, the first being run by new head coach Jerod Mayo. Maye is looking to win the starting quarterback job over Jacoby Brissett. Mayo said this week that Maye has "a lot to work on" but did praise his dedication early on in the minicamp.
If Maye does take the reins, Polk could be one of his top targets. Polk shined for the Washington Huskies for four years, especially this past season, where he recorded 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
With a Bruins game checked off, it will only be a matter of time until Maye is at a Red Sox game, undoubtedly throwing out the first pitch.