Patriots HC Jerod Mayo openly reveals Rhamondre Stevenson demoted to RB2
By Lior Lampert
There are consequences to your actions, and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is learning that the hard way in Week 5.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced that Antonio Gibson will cede Stevenson as the team's starter for their upcoming contest against the Miami Dolphins. It's not entirely shocking news, considering the New England sideline general hinted at the idea only a couple of days ago.
"Had a conversation with Rhamondre [Stevenson], and he won't be starting," Mayo recently stated on Patriots All Access. "... I'll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward."
Stevenson has fumbled in each of New England's first four games. So, Mayo is teaching him the importance of ball security by stripping him of his RB1 status (for at least one outing).
Patriots HC Jerod Mayo demotes Rhamondre Stevenson to RB2 quite transparently
Despite turning the ball over and putting the Pats at a disadvantage, Stevenson is New England's best offensive player. He's been the unquestioned workhorse of their backfield, demonstrated by his 74 touches through four weeks, which ranks 11th among backs in the NFL.
The Patriots already struggle to move the ball or score points. With Stevenson taking a back seat to Gibson versus the Dolphins (and possibly beyond), the sledding will only get tougher.
A former fourth-round pick in 2021, Stevenson is only two seasons removed from a 1,400-yard scrimmage yard campaign. Meanwhile, he's pacing for career-best rushing numbers in 2024, though that could change quickly in his newfound role.
While Stevenson is typically the focal point of New England's ground game, he's also a factor in the passing attack. His nine receptions are third on the Patriots, highlighting his dual-threat ability and their lack of reliable receiving options.
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Stevenson's demotion is that the Patriots rewarded him with a lofty contract extension this past offseason. New England signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $36 million deal, including $17.1 million in guaranteed money. Does this impact his long-term standing with the franchise?
Stevenson has logged a 64 percent offensive snap share rate through New England's first four games. He's amassed 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 65 carries. Alas, the turnover-worthy plays are damning and costly.