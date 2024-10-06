Patriots locker room at risk of complete chaos thanks to Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye
By Lior Lampert
Amid a tumultuous time, head coach Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots had a prime opportunity to improve morale in Week 5.
In sports, winning can cure almost anything. Mayo and the Patriots had as good a chance they'll have the remainder of the season to do that against the Miami Dolphins. Alas, New England fell short, losing 15-10 to a down-bad opponent in front of their home crowd at Gillette Stadium.
Heading into the contest versus Miami, intel suggested Mayo is facing a "mutiny" in the Patriots locker room. If tensions in Foxborough were already high, a dismal defeat at the hands of the Dolphins surely won't help. This may spark a full-on eruption from the New England players.
Chaos is brewing in the Patriots locker room, thanks to Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye
While much of the friction stems from the Patriots' ongoing streak of four consecutive losses, there's internal disagreement regarding the team's quarterback situation. Members of the squad believe first-round rookie signal-caller Drake Maye should play. Meanwhile, Mayo remains adamant about veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett remaining under center despite his struggles dragging down New England's entire offense.
Brissett didn't do much to help his or Mayo's case in the showdown with Miami. He completed 18 of his 34 passes for 160 scoreless yards. Moreover, his willingness to hang onto the football continues to be a glaring issue. The ninth-year pro took two sacks, marking the fourth of five games he's gotten taken down multiple times.
Mayo may lose the Patriots locker room if he doesn't turn to Maye soon. Frankly, it's a concerning development, especially considering he's five games into his coaching tenure in New England.
Another baffling decision that hasn't worked in Mayo's favor is demoting Rhamondre Stevenson. Typically, the running back is the leader of their backfield and the focal point of New England's offense. The tailback quickly proved the Pats sideline general wrong, scoring the team's lone touchdown in Week 5 regardless of his newfound role.
New England selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. They're ostensibly invested in him for the long haul. Meanwhile, Brissett isn't under contract beyond 2024. The former was chosen to be the face of the franchise, while the latter is merely a placeholder. Mayo's lollygagging is only delaying the inevitable.