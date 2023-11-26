Patriots reported 'heated exchange' should end Bill Belichick's New England career
Bill Belichick has lost the locker room, that much is clear. While Belichick takes his time benching Mac Jones, New England is fed up.
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots are a dumpster fire. While I wouldn't go as far as to suggest they are intentionally tanking games, their own fans are seemingly rooting against this current squad with a third of the season remaining.
Mac Jones just ain't it. I'm not sure how more clearly I can say it. Everyone in the Patriots facility, including Belichick to some extent, is disappointed by Jones lack of development. Should New England continue to play this way to end the 2023 campaign, they will likely select a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, you have to feel bad for some of the players on the New England roster who were conned into playing for what's remaining of the Patriot Way. Belichick may still show up and do his job, but many of the assistants he hired -- as well as the players he signed, drafted and traded for -- simply are not cutting it.
Per NESN, a sideline argument broke out during the first half of the Pats Week 12 game against the New York Giants.
Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown reportedly got into a heated shouting match with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was brought in this past offseason as a possible No. 1 target for Jones.
Should the Patriots move on from Bill Belichick?
There have been some rumblings that the Patriots could pursue a trade partner for Belichick as early as this offseason. A fresh start could be better for both sides, as Belichick is late in his career and wants to win, but lacks an elite quarterback. The Patriots should want to start over again behind a new QB, and perhaps a more innovative mind. Belichick's GM duties...haven't gone well of late, either.
The sad truth is that having Tom Brady hid several inefficiencies with the Patriots for over a decade. That's not Belichick's fault, as he's still the best coach of all time. But even the best coaches cannot overcome poor QB play in today's NFL. Robert Kraft must know this.