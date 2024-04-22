Patriots sure sound like they're overthinking the 2024 NFL Draft to a fault
Whether the New England Patriots are trying or not, they are doing a fantastic job of confusing everyone when it comes to their 2024 NFL Draft strategy.
By Lior Lampert
Recent reporting about the New England Patriots has sent mixed signals about what the franchise plans to do in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 3 overall selection, and the intel ESPN's Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter has gained from what he's hearing only further supports that notion.
The Pats are said to be open and willing to move down the draft board and bypass selecting a quarterback with the third pick if they receive a godfather offer they can't refuse. However, they are in the market to address the position after trading 2021 first-round signal-caller Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round selection.
Schefter highlights New England's indecisiveness, mentioning that they could opt to trade down only to move back up to select a quarterback, and that suggests the team may be overanalyzing its approach to a fault.
Patriots can't make a plan and stick to it with the 2024 NFL Draft only days away
While Schefter notes that no deal is imminent, he discusses how the Patriots are doing their due diligence and "fielding calls" from fellow quarterback-needy teams who could be desperate enough to meet New England''s asking price, like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, who have continued to come up as destinations for UNC's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
Nonetheless, he emphasized the franchise's desire to land a gunslinger on Day 1 of the draft, referencing comments made by owner Robert Kraft at the annual league meeting: "'One way or another, I'd like to see us get a top-rate, young quarterback.'"
After stressing the need for a new quarterback to step in and assume the role of being the franchise player in Foxborough all offseason, it feels like the Pats are getting cold feet now that the time is near and they are staring the opportunity in the face, which could sound the alarms for fans.