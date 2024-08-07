Paul Finebaum has sarcastic applause for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Houdini act
By John Buhler
If there was a masterclass to be taught on pointing the finger at everyone else and assuming no blame, Jim Harbaugh would have his doctorate in that subject. With his previous employer and alma mater of Michigan in hot water over the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh is having the time of his life coaching the Los Angeles Chargers over in the NFL. Something doesn't add up...
With Harbaugh having denied any involvement or any wrongdoing whatsoever with the elaborate sign-stealing scandal at the helm of his former football program, I wasn't born last night. He may not be implicated of anything guilty, but the guy knows more than he leads on. Impressive by an unflattering sense of denial and refusal, Paul Finebaum decided to applaud Harbaugh as only he can.
Finebaum appeared on Get Up Tuesday to sing his praises to college football's greatest actor.
"I'm going to bow at the feet of Jim Harbaugh for pulling off this scam and then acting like he didn't do anything wrong."
Here is the clip in question when it comes to Finebaum heaping so-called praises onto Harbaugh.
The NCAA released a draft of its notice of allegations when it comes to Michigan earlier in the week.
Paul Finebaum gives Jim Harbaugh an incredible backhanded compliment
There is a lot at stake here. Not only are we in the midst of the biggest cheating scandal in college football in quite some time, but the team that is the defending national champion is under such great scrutiny. Even more so, many of the former faces associated with the program are no longer there. Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh all left.
While I cannot say I am honestly the least bit shocked that some Michigan staffers, past and present, didn't cooperate with the NCAA during their investigation, it is surprising to me how seemingly unprepared everyone involved with Michigan seems to be about these allegations. For Harbaugh, he acted like this was his first time hearing it. For Moore, maybe don't delete text messages the day of...
What the NCAA needs to do to make an example out of Michigan is to implement show-cause penalties to coaches and staffers who were in great violation of their bylaws, as well as implement a scholarship reduction of some sort for a few years. There is no point to take away the right to play for a postseason from 20-somethings. Again, most of them had nothing to do with what the adults did.
I appreciate Finebaum being able to have a good laugh about this, but Michigan is in huge trouble.