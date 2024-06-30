Paul George free-agent interest features a dark horse no one saw coming
A dark horse not many saw coming is emerging for Paul George's services, mere hours after the star opted out of his contract.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "Paul George plans to speak with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia Sixers, and Orlando Magic" once free agency opens Sunday night.
George is arguably the most talented free-agent on the market averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor this past season. The six-time all-NBA veteran likely has two more years of All-NBA level play before he probably declines in Years 3 and 4 of a possible deal.
George has seemingly wanted to stay with his hometown L.A. Clippers but has run into a potential roadblock with the franchise likely not willing to offer much more than the three-year, $152.4 million deal they made him to this past season. As it stands, the wing can make up to $223 million over four years from the Clippers and $212 million over four years from other teams with max cap space.
The Orlando Magic are flush with cap space this offseason with them having at least $49 million this offseason. While this number may change, it's fair to say that Orlando will probably have enough money to offer George a max slot this offseason.
Paul George free-agent interest features a dark horse no saw coming
The one major problem with Magic offering George a max slot is the franchise will likely have to pay Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero max money in 2025 and 2026 respectively. With George's age and injury history, the Magic could have three major max contracts with one of them unable to produce star-level production.
Still, this could be a risk for the Magic considering the smaller market that Orlando plays in. While reporting around the league seems to suggest that George will be deciding between a lower offer from his hometown or a full four-year max from the 76ers, the wing may shock the league by signing with the Orlando Magic on a three or four-year max contract.