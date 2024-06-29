Paul George officially snuffs Warriors dream with free agent decision
The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Paul George for weeks on end, but a recent update suggests that the Warriors will not sign the veteran this offseason.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "Paul George is declining his $48.7 million player option and entering free agency." The insider point-blank suggested "an opt-in/trade scenario is now gone" and George is probably heading to free agency.
While the six-time All-NBA veteran averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor, his age suggests one to two more years of All-NBA level play. It's fair to say that George will likely fall off in Year 3 and 4 of a possible deal if the 34-year-old's injury-prone lower body doesn't cause that drop to come sooner.
Based on recent reporting, one could assume that the Clippers have not substantially offered more than the three-year $152.4 million offer they offered the star last season. Everything out of George's camp suggests that the forward doesn't want to leave his hometown of L.A. with the holdup being a three or four-year max contract (Clippers can offer George up to $223 million over four years).
In what is probably not a coincidence, Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report reported minutes after that the Sixers are a "legitimate threat in luring" George this offseason. The franchise has been connected to the star in the past and may offer the full four-year $212 million that the Clippers have seemingly been unable to match.
It should be noted that the Warriors can still acquire the veteran's services this offseason but it's fair to say their chances would be low considering it would push into the second luxury tax apron. Golden State's front office would probably be unable to convince ownership to do so with Warriors' owner Joe Lacob publicly saying he wants to get out of the luxury tax entirely this offseason.
Paul George officially snuffs Warriors dream with free agent decision
Although there are a lot of ramifications from George's opt-out, it's important to note that the Warriors will likely re-engage on offering Klay Thompson a two to three-year deal with the average annual value being between $20 and $30 million. For fans who want the aging guard back (for sentimental reasons likely considering his recent play), this news is likely to be a welcome sight.
Of course, most fans will be upset about possibly not acquiring George in a sign-and-trade since he would have likely allowed Golden State to be back in the hunt for a title next season. Without George, the Warriors will need to find another way to acquire a second star to pair with Steph Curry. While they could still get that guy soon, George will probably not be that star.