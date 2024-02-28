Is Paul George playing tonight? Latest injury update for Clippers vs. Lakers
Paul George has been out for a few days with a knee injury. His status for tonight's game against the Lakers was revealed, and it's not a positive update for the Clippers.
By Curt Bishop
Veteran forward Paul George has been out for a few days dealing with a left knee injury.
George missed the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis but returned to play the Los Angeles Clippers' first two games after the break against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
He was originally scheduled to play in Los Angeles' most recent game against the Sacramento Kings. However, after a pre-game shootaround, the Clippers star was ruled out.
Unfortunately, his status has not changed for the Clippers' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, and despite participating in a shootaround during practice on Tuesday, George will be inactive for tonight's game, marking back-to-back missed games.
Paul George is out for second straight game with knee injury
This is bad news for the Clippers, who sit at 37-19 and fourth in the Western Conference.
The Lakers have won seven of their last 10 and are hot, so they will enter Wednesday's game with some momentum.
The Clippers on the other hand have only won six of their previous 10, and now will enter Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers shorthanded.
The 33-year-old forward has averaged 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In his 52 games played this season, George is shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from 3-point range, and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.
He has been one of the Clippers' most valuable assets in what has been a very successful season to date.
Without George, the Clippers will be forced to rely heavily on both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
George scored 14 points against the Thunder on Feb. 22 as the Clippers lost 129-107. Los Angeles beat the slumping Grizzlies 101-95 the following night, George's most recent performance. In that game, George also scored 14 points.
The Clippers can only hope that George isn't out much longer and can return to action soon.
On the Lakers' side, Lebron James is also questionable due to a left ankle injury.