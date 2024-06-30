Did Paul George's wife give away his possible free agency destination?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to have a free-agency meeting with Paul George, and the social media of George's wife possibly suggests the star is taking Philly's interest seriously. As a user on NBA Reddit notes, Daniela Rajic (Paul George's wife) has followed Anne de Paula (Joel Embiid's wife) on Instagram.
The veteran is in the middle of a contract battle with the L.A. Clippers. L.A. is reportedly unwilling to offer anything more than the three-year $152.4 million that is on the table. The wing can get up to $212 million over four years from teams around the league, with the Clippers able to offer $9 million more than that should they choose.
The nine-time all-star averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor this season. George, a 34-year-old, will likely struggle in years three and four of a possible long-term deal, especially with his history of lower-body injuries.
The wing has set up meetings with the Orlando Magic, L.A. Clippers and Sixers, with his decision likely coming over the next couple of days once free agency starts Sunday evening.
To be clear, George's wife did not give away his free-agent destination by following Embiid's wife on Instagram. Yes, spouses do always know best but Rajic didn't say anything on social media or another platform about where her husband will be playing his next couple of years in the NBA.
The star may end up signing with the Sixers this offseason but anything social media-related is likely not an indicator of where the star will sign in free agency. In all likelihood, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN or Shams Charania of The Athletic will announce the news with George's podcast possibly releasing the news first.
That won't stop the rumor patrol from grasping at straws, however.