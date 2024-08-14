A former Atlanta Braves rival might be their only real believer right now
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have struggled the last two months. After their series defeat to the Rockies, they were 17-27 in their last 44 games. That's not what you're looking for heading into the month of August. Since then, though, the Braves have won two straight games against the San Francisco Giants, giving themselves a two-game cushion in the NL Wild Card.
The Mets linger just a couple games behind Atlanta, and much to the Braves surprise, a former pitcher in Queens thinks their rival can make a postseason run, assuming they can get healthy.
"I still believe in the Braves," Martínez said, despite Atlanta's recent collapse against the Colorado Rockies.
It's a small sample size, but Pedro has been proven right so far. The Braves have too much talent to just roll over and die. Their starting rotation, even without Spencer Strider, is headlined by Max Fried, Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, the latter two of the bunch are in the NL Cy Young chase.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Is Pedro Martinez right about the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves have a loaded roster, but with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider out for the season, a World Series run seems unlikely. When Acuña Jr. and Strider went down, fans quickly pointed to the 2021 campaign. My response is that 2021 was a long time ago, and Atlanta was only without Acuña Jr. They still had the vast majority of their pitching staff.
Also, the Braves ought to credit their general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, for the moves he made during that 2021 season to replace Acuña Jr. Much like hitting the lottery, all of Anthopoulos's decisions worked out. That hasn't been the case in 2024, as Eddie Rosario has since been DFA'd by Atlanta and signed with the Mets, of all teams. Jorge Soler is a net positive. Luke Jackson, another World Series hero, has been dreadful.
2021 will not repeat itself for the Braves. They have to win their own way, and while Martinez believes they're capable of such a run, I'm gonna take a hard pass.