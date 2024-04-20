Pelicans 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The New Orleans Pelicans are in the NBA Playoffs, but Zion Williamson's absence looms large once again.
The New Orleans Pelicans were neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Lakers in their first Play-In game when Zion Williamson, having already dropped 40 points and 11 rebounds to lead the comeback, exited the game with under four minutes left. He suffered a heartbreaking and untimely hamstring injury, which will sideline Zion for at least the next couple weeks.
New Orleans lost the game, setting up a do-or-die battle with the No. 9 Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Despite Zion's absence, New Orleans controlled the game from start the finish. Willie Green's club controlled the tempo and held Sacramento's offensive focal points in check. Brandon Ingram led the way with 24 points and six assists, bouncing back from a particularly rough outing against the Lakers.
Now, New Orleans gets the privilege of battling the West's No. 1 overall seed in the first round — a young, upstart Oklahoma City Thunder squad. OKC feels more vulnerable than the average top seed, if only because of their youth. This group has never been on this stage before. There are a few pockets of experience — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played postseason basketball with Chris Paul and Gordon Hayward has been around the block — but OKC is the second-youngest team in the NBA, ahead of only the last-place San Antonio Spurs.
Zion would have meaningfully boosted the Pelicans' chances of pulling off an upset. His strength and speed in the paint would cause issues for an undersized, very skinny Thunder frontcourt. Still, New Orleans has some muscle to throw out there with Jonas Valanciunas, and the Pelicans aren't absent star power. This could be a longer series than folks expect.
Pelicans 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
Here's how the New Orleans Pelicans' postseason schedule looks as of this writing, April 20.
- Game 1: at Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 PM E.T., TNT
- Game 2: at Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 PM E.T., TNT
- Game 3: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, April 27, 3:30 PM E.T., TNT
- Game 4: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, April 29, TBD, TBD
- Game 5: at Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, May 1, TBD, TBD*
- Game 6: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, May 3, TBD, TBD*
- Game 7: at Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, May 5, TBD, TBD*
The first two games of the series will be played on the road in OKC, with Game 1 tipping off Sunday, April 21 at 9:30 PM E.T. New Orleans will host Games 3 and 4. It's a best-of-seven series, so Games 5-7 are only necessary depending on how many games are won (or lost) by each team.
You can bookmark this article and check back for future updates about the Pelicans' playoff schedule as the postseason progresses.