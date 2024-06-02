Surprise team could make play for Trae Young, Dejounte Murray in star-studded deal
The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to get themselves into actual championship contention and the franchise might pull a blockbuster trade to do so.
According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the "Pelicans had contact" with "the Atlanta Hawks before the trade deadline in February." It's expected "those talks to resume this summer" involving "Dejounte Murray and Trae Young."
This comes as the Pelicans mull over their choices regarding the future of Brandon Ingram. Ingram, who has one more year left of a five-year, $158-million contract extension is likely not a great fit with the Pelicans as the one-time All-Star is not a great ball-handler and distributor at the NBA level.
After being unable to make the second round of the playoffs during the Zion Williamson era, the franchise seems set on breaking up the core of Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. Williamson, who "New Orleans committed to" long-term "is not looking to move on from the adult in the room in McCollum." Along with Ingram heading into free agency, this is the reasoning behind the Pelicans wanting to trade him.
On the other hand, the Hawks are in an extremely similar situation with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray not fitting together. The only difference between them and the Pelicans is that the Hawks have a hint of disfunction and unwillingness to pay the luxury tax after committing to the idea in previous years. With both teams possibly open to making a deal, will the Pelicans prefer to trade for Young or Murray?
Will the Pelicans prefer to trade for Trae Young or Dejounte Murray?
It's unclear if New Orleans seems to prefer trading for one guard than the other. While the Pelicans' intentions are unclear, one veteran would be a better fit with C.J McCollum. McCollum, who is a terrible NBA level defender will likely need to play with a guard who can be a elite defender or at least good defender.
With this in mind, it would make more sense for the Pelicans to trade for Dejounte Murray rather than Trae Young. Yes, Murray's defense hasn't been the all-defensive veteran that he was in San Antonio, but Young on the other is not a good defender and will likely be a gaping hole next to McCollum. It's extremely likely that New Orleans will be entering a similar situation that Portland did when they had two all-world guards in Damian Lillard and C.J McCollum.
McCollum and Lillard were two great offensive guards but could not defend well, allowing opposing guards to destroy them on the offensive floor. As the Pelicans continue to be involved in trade rumors, the franchise could end up making a big blockbuster move that involves Ingram and one of the two Hawks' big-name starting guards.