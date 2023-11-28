Bowl projections and predictions 2023: What bowl game is Penn State playing in?
The Penn State Nittany Lions will not play in the College Football Playoff this season, but a New Year's Six bowl game likely awaits.
After losing to Michigan and Ohio State this season, Penn State is clearly out of the College Football Playoff conversation. The main reason that the Nittany Lions were unable to beat Ohio State or Michigan was due to the fact that the offense couldn't produce against the best defenses in the country. Obviously, the Nittany Lions probably wish they had a better offense this season which would have possibly allowed for the team to still be competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That same level of frustration led to the firing of OC Mike Yurich.
Still, James Franklin has the Nittany Lions heading toward another successful season that lands the team another huge bowl win. With that in mind, where do the bowl projections have Penn State heading this season?
Penn State bowl projections: Nittany Lions likely to head one of NY6 Bowls not tied in with CFP
While top bowl projections have disagreed on what NY6 bowl the Nittany Lions will end up in, it seems like the program will most likely be featured in one of the NY6 bowls that are not occupied by the College Football Playoff. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl facing off against Texas. Of course, Texas could end up making the playoff but it seems the Nittany Lions could be locked into the Cotton Bowl if it were up to Bonagura and Schlabach.
Jerry Palm of CBS and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports have Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. In both of the hypothetical matchups, the Nittany Lions would be facing off against the Missouri Tigers who have been dubbed as 'America team' by the Tigers' head coach.
Recent Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl History
- 2022/23: (CFP Semifinal), Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
- 2021/22: Michigan State:31, Pittsburgh:21
- 2020/21:Georgia:24, Cincinnati:21
- 2020/21: (CFP Semifinal) LSU: 63, Oklahoma:28
- 2019/20: Florida:45, Michigan:21
- 2018/19: Central Florida: 34, Auburn:27
Besides the two years of CFP competition in the last six years, the Chick-fil-A Peach bowl has featured a lot of great moments for underdogs who have been able to cap off an unexpected season with a big NY6 bowl win. Michigan State had their best season in years and was able to cap it off with a Chick-fil-A Peach bowl win. Additionally, Florida was able to do this as well. The Gators haven't really seen the same success since their bowl win.
Recent Penn State Bowl Game history
- 2022/23: Rose Bowl, Penn State 35, Utah 21
- 2021/22: Outback Bowl, Penn State 10, Arkansas 24
- 2020/21: Cotton Bowl Penn State 53, Memphis 39
- 2020/21: Citrus Bowl, Penn State 24, Kentucky 27
- 2019/20: Fiesta Bowl, Penn State 35, Washington 28
- 2018/19: Rose Bowl, Penn State 49, USC 52
Penn State has not reached the College Football Playoff in the last six years but the team has been able to reach some notable bowls. James Franklin has been able to make sure that the Nittany Lions stay relevant.
When is the Peach Bowl? Date, time, location, TV info
The Peach bowl will be played at 12:00 P.M EST on ESPN. The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There is some questions about where the Nittany Lions end up when it comes to a bowl slot, but sending Penn State to Atlanta would certainly be worth watching.