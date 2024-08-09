Pete Alonso linked to four teams with Mets tenure potentially nearing its end
For much of his six-year New York Mets tenure, Pete Alonso has felt like a life-long Met. Not only was he a star on the field, but he was a fan favorite, and seemed to genuinely enjoy being a Met and playing in New York.
Despite Alonso only debuting in 2019, he already ranks fourth on the Mets' all-time home run list, and sixth in RBI. If he were to be a life-long Met, he'd be the new leader in both of those categories and by a wide margin. He's arguably the most prolific power-hitter the Mets have ever had, as evidenced by his single-season franchise record in both home runs (53) and RBI (131).
While Alonso's desire to stay in New York is probably the same, things have changed. First, he hired Scott Boras, an agent notoriously known to get his players to free agency to chase the most money possible, after the end of last season. Second, Alonso has had a down year in 2024, raising the question of should the Mets even pay him.
Whether the Mets are involved or not, Alonso should generate tons of interest in the offseason. In fact, Jon Heyman of the New York Post already linked four teams to Alonso.
"It’s been a great six years in Queens with Alonso (who has a .250 average and .878 OPS since the break), but at this point, I might not bet against the Cubs, who need a bopper. The Astros, who have Alonso’s Tampa Plant High teammate Kyle Tucker, would fit, too. The Mariners, as well. He also looks pretty good in Denver (two home runs Thursday)."
He says that the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Colorado Rockies could all be potential fits. Hearing Alonso connected to other teams like this could bring Mets fans to wonder if this is really it.
Will 2024 be Pete Alonso's final year with the Mets?
While Alonso has had a solid year, he hasn't exactly been the prolific run producer he had always been. The 29-year-old is slashing .246/.331/.476 with 25 home runs and 63 RBI in 115 games played this season. Again, solid numbers, but he's on pace to hit fewer than 40 home runs (something he has done just once in a 162-game season), and his .807 OPS is a career-low.
Most notably with Alonso this season, he has struggled mightily in clutch moments. He is slashing .209/.336/.391 with five home runs and 36 RBI with runners in scoring position. He's hitting just .148 with a .603 OPS in games that are described as late and close. He has regressed significantly in big spots after excelling in them for the first five years of his career.
Alonso hiring Boras and chasing money could be good for New York's chances when it comes to retaining him because they do have the richest owner in the sport, Steve Cohen, running their team. We've seen Cohen outbid the field to bring back free agents like Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, but we also saw him let Jacob deGrom go when the Rangers gave him more than the Mets were willing to.
But again, this one question has to be asked. Are we sure that the Mets want to pay him what he's going to command? He's going to be 30 by Opening Day next season, is showing signs of regression, and has already reportedly rejected a pretty significant extension offer from the Mets. If he's still seeking a very significant contract, will the Mets be the team to give that to him?
Alonso's name circulated in trade rumors for the first time at last year's trade deadline, but a deal never felt likely at all. Now, with Alonso being linked to potential free agent suitors amid a down year, a departure from Queens feels more likely than ever.
He'd likely welcome a return to the Mets, and the Mets can absolutely bring him back if they want to thanks to Cohen's wallet, it's just interesting to ponder whether the Mets have the same eagerness to bring him back as they once did. It's not a guarantee that he'll be gone after the year, and it's certainly not a guarantee that the Mets bring him back either.