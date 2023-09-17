Pete Alonso trade looks even more likely after latest Mets hire
One MLB insider is saying it is "hard to believe" that Pete Alonso won't be available for a trade this offseason if he doesn't sign a contract extension with the New York Mets
By Kevin Henry
Could we be seeing the final few games for Pete Alonso in a New York Mets uniform? According to one MLB insider, it's a very real possibility.
New York Mets rumors: Pete Alonso could be on the move this offseason
In his weekly column for USA Today, MLB insider Bob Nightengale writes that, "it’s hard to believe that popular first baseman Pete Alonso won’t go on the trade block this winter if [the Mets are] unable to sign him to a contract extension."
One of the biggest reasons for Nightengale's thoughts on the Alonso trade possibility is that the Mets have hired David Stearns to run their front office beginning next season and the executive was certainly frugal when it came to handing out big contracts during his time overseeing the Milwaukee Brewers.
Nightengale writes that the largest contract dished out by Stearns during his time with the Brewers was to former National League MVP Christian Yelich, and that was a seven-year, $188.5 million contract that was heavily deferred.
Alonso's current contract with the Mets is a one-year, $14.5 million deal and he is eligible for arbitration again in 2024 becoming a free agent for the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old power hitter is expected to rake in a sizeable contract with the Mets or whichever team were to acquire him this offseason if New York decides it won't meet Alonso's price tag.
This is the second consecutive season where Alonso has reached the 40-home run milestone, entering Sunday's action with 45 long balls and 112 RBI to go along with a .225/.329/.531 slash line. Those slash numbers are below his career numbers of .253/.345/.534 and there are whispers that the lower numbers and Alonso's high cost could cause the Mets to decide that it's time for former first-round draft pick Brett Baty to take over full-time at the hot corner in Queens.
The dance between Alonso and the Mets this offseason is expected to be a hot storyline and an early barometer for Stearns' time overseeing the team.