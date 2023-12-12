Peyton Manning calls for NFL rule change after Chiefs offsides penalty
By Scott Rogust
The end of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game is the topic of discussion in the NFL world. Near the end of the game, a Chiefs touchdown on a lateral pass from tight end Travis Kelce to wide receiver Kadarius Toney was wiped out. That's because Toney was shown well over the line of scrimmage and was flagged for offsides.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was livid after the play and during postgame, and head coach Andy Reid called it "embarrassing" that the referees didn't give Toney a warning about being lined up offsides.
It led to some debate as to whether the penalty should have been called and if Toney had looked towards the official to see if he was lined up properly.
During an appearance on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption, former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning suggested that the NFL change the rule for offside penalties. As in, rule the play dead if a player is offside.
"I think they should change that rule," Manning said, h/t Bleacher Report. "If they're going to call that, just blow that play dead so we don't see what would have happened."
Peyton Manning suggests rule change to offsides penalties after Chiefs-Bills game
As of now, an offsides penalty doesn't bring the play to a total stop. So, a flag was thrown as soon as the football was hiked. Despite Mahomes pass to Kelce, who then threw it back to Toney for a wide-open lane for the end zone, the play didn't count.
Mahomes was livid after a turnover on downs ended the game and secured the 20-17 win, throwing his helmet on the sidelines, yelling at a referee, and having to be held back by teammates. That, and Mahomes expressed his frustration with the call during a postgame handshake with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and in his press conference.
After the game, crew chief Carl Cheffers said with blunt honesty that they couldn't issue a warning because Toney was so offside that he was blocking their view of the football.
On Monday, Reid confirmed that Toney was offsides, and he didn't check with the sideline official to see if he was lined up properly. Reid then said that the team as a whole needs to make sure they are lining up correctly so it doesn't get "put in the officials' hands."
During an appearance on 610SportsKC on Monday, Mahomes apologized for his behavior, especially during his postgame handshake with Allen, saying "it's not a great example for kids watching the game."
We shall see if Manning's suggestion is taken up by the NFL during the offseason. For now, the Chiefs will look to pick up some wins in the final month of the season, win the AFC West division, and improve their seeding in the conference.