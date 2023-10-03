Philadelphia Phillies 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times and series-by-series updates
Here is how you can watch every Philadelphia Phillies playoff game, including their Wild Card Series opener on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies were the Cinderella story of the MLB postseason. They snuck in with the final National League Wild Card spot and eliminated the St. Louis Cardinals, the rival Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres to win the pennant. Ultimately, the Phillies fell two wins short of winning their first World Series, falling in six games to the Houston Astros.
In 2023, the Phillies clinched the top Wild Card spot in the league with a 90-72 record. The team will look to finish what they started last year, and that's bring home their first Commissioner's Trophy since 2008. Their first test will come in the Wild Card Series, when they host the rival Miami Marlins.
For those wondering where to watch the Phillies this postseason, we have you covered.
How to watch the Phillies on TV
For the Wild Card Series running from Tuesday, Oct. 3 to Thursday, Oct. 5, the Phillies will be playing their games against Marlins on ESPN.
If Philadelphia were to advance to the Division Series, they would face the No. 1 seeded Atlanta Braves. The best-of-five series will air on TBS.
Finally, if the Phillies were to make it to the NL Championship Series, those games will air on TBS.
How to live stream Phillies playoff games
One way to stream Phillies games is to log in with your cable or satellite provider account information on WatchESPN for the Wild Card Series or the TBS app from the Division Series onward.
There are also other streaming services that you can sign up for that carry both ESPN and TBS. Some examples include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Phillies playoff schedule
Below is the Phillies' playoff schedule against the Marlins. Remember, the Phillies will host every Wild Card Series game against the Marlins until a team wins two games.
- Tuesday, Oct. 3: NLWCS Game 1 vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Wednesday, Oct. 4: NLWCS Game 2 vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Thursday, Oct. 5: NLCWS Game 3 vs. Marlins (if necessary), 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN