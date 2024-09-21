Philadelphia Phillies clinching scenarios: Playoff spot aside, there's still plenty to play for
By Megan Melle
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a third-consecutive playoff berth with a 12-2 win over the New York Mets on Friday, joining the Brewers, Yankees, Guardians and Dodgers as teams who have secured a 2024 postseason appearance. A favorite to make the World Series, the Phillies extended their NL East lead to seven games with eight to play. And while they’re assured a Wild Card spot, there’s plenty more to play for.
Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged his team’s significant achievement in the clubhouse Friday: “It’s awfully difficult to get to this moment, get into the postseason,” Thomson said. “This is the third time in team history—over 100 years—that a team, a Philly team, has gotten into the postseason three years in a row. That’s how difficult it is.”
The Phillies are after their first National League East title in 13 years, and that could happen Saturday night. After that, home-field advantage is on the agenda.
How the Phillies can clinch the NL East: What needs to happen
Currently tied for the best record in the majors (92-62) with the Dodgers, the Philles passed Atlanta back in early May for the NL East lead—and haven’t trailed since. Not much needs to happen beyond Philly taking home a win this weekend. The Phillies play the second-place Mets both Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field, and just one win will earn them the NL East title.
Magic number for the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the NL East
To clinch the NL East, the combination of Phillies wins and/or Mets losses needed—the Phillies’ magic number—is two. Since they’re playing the Mets both Saturday and Sunday, they’ll need to win one to secure the NL East.
Key matchups impacting the Phillies' chances at clinching the NL East
The Mets are the main team standing in the way of the Phillies' NL East clinching chances right now. But if Friday’s offensive trouncing did anything, it reassured everyone that the Phillies are likely to earn the title this weekend. Friday's game included a six-run 4th inning, a three-run Alec Bohm homer and much-needed production from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto.
The biggest question surrounding the series is the health status of the Mets' injured superstar Francisco Lindor. Will he return this weekend at all? Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Lindor's back is "slowly getting better," but there is no set timetable for his return.
The Mets have been hot and have a Wild Card spot in sight, so both games this weekend are essential to their own playoff berth. The Mets lead the Braves by two games in the NL Wild Card race.
What playoff seeding could look like for the Phillies if they clinch the NL East
One of the biggest questions right now in the playoff bracket is the National League Wild Card race, where the Diamondbacks, Mets, Braves and Padres are all battling for the final three spots, which will affect who the Phillies see in the NLDS.
If the season ended today, the National Leagues’ playoff teams would be the Phillies (NL East), Dodgers (NL West), Brewers (NL Central), Padres (Wild Card), Diamondbacks (Wild Card) and Mets (Wild Card). As of today, the Phillies would play the winner of the Diamondbacks and Padres in the NLDS.