Philadelphia Phillies roster for NLCS comes with one huge absence
The Philadelphia Phillies NLCS roster did not include slugger Rhys Hoskins, who has been injured for the majority of the season.
By Mark Powell
The Phillies NLCS roster is out, and it comes with some minor disappointments, as Rhys Hoskins did not make the cut. Of course, Hoskins could still play if the team makes a World Series run, but fans were hopeful that Hoskins would be available off the bench to contribute against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hoskins had been progressing well -- and likely still is -- after suffering a torn ACL in spring training. Manager Rob Thomson noted Hoskins status and potential return just a few days ago.
“He is doing pretty well,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on the eve ofGame 1 of the National League Championship Series. “He is getting live at-bats and he is getting at-bats off the Trajekt. He is running the bases. He is sliding. He is doing pretty much everything except for taking ground balls.”
Thomson would not comment then whether or not Hoskins would play this postseason, but a World Series return could be in the cards as a possible DH, or bench bat against left-handed pitching. Either way, the Phils would surely appreciate his contribution.
Why isn't Rhys Hoskins on the Phillies NLCS roster?
Rob Thomson did say that Hoskins return this postseason would be a stretch, but the Phils manager is taking it day-by-day with the slugger, who is progressing in his rehab in Clearwater, Florida. A call-up to postseason action would be ramping things up quite a bit for Hoskins, who hasn't faced big-league pitching all regular season long.
At this point, Hoskins to doing everything but field ground balls, per Thomson. That does not mean he's ready to face opposing big-league pitchers, though.
Hoskins it itching to play, and he should be -- this Phillies team is special, just like last year's. But putting his long-term health at risk is not an option.