Phillies acquired a gigantic jersey patch at the trade deadline instead of Luis Robert
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the trade deadline on July 30 as one of the top teams in the majors. After acquiring closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in the days prior, Phillies fans waited to see if team president Dave Dombrowski had another big move up his sleeve. Possibly one of the big-name targets like Luis Robert?
On Tuesday ahead of the 6:00 p.m. ET cut-off, the Phillies acquired relief pitcher Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox, while dealing Gregory Soto to the Orioles. Other than that, it was a relatively quiet day for the Phillies. But on Wednesday, they did welcome a new addition. No, it's not a player, coach, or member of the front office.
The Phillies unveiled their brand-new jersey advertisement that will appear on the sleeves or home, road, and City Connect uniforms. The ad is for Independence Blue Cross (IBX), a health insurance company in Pennsylvania. When looking at the ad on the sleeves, they look gigantic.
Phillies unveil gigantic advertisement on jersey sleeves
The advertisement does look huge, but like anything, it will take some getting used to.
Every advertisement that an MLB debuts on their uniform has been met with universal disdain. In 2023, MLB allowed teams to sell sponsorship patches on their uniforms. From there, teams slowly began unveiling their new deals with companies.
The New York Yankees, who have uniforms deemed prestigious and untouchable, feature a Starr Insurance advertisement on the sleeves.
The Mets had a gigantic New York Presbyterian Hospital advertisement on their sleeves, which was a gigantic white square with red lettering. After complaints from the Mets that the advertisement was in Phillies colors, they switched it to a smaller blue rectangle with an orange border.
It will remain to be seen if the Phillies do make any adjustments to the advertisement. There may not be any change. So Phillies fans, prepare to get used to it. But if the team wins, they won't care about how the jersey advertisement looks.