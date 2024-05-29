Even Phillies announcing team thinks Bryce Harper overreacted in starting benches-clearing drama
If there's anything we've come to learn about Bryce Harper, it's that he loves the spotlight. He wants to be the center of attention and loves the big moment. We've seen him come through repeatedly in the postseason when the Phillies have needed him most.
We've also seen him enter the spotlight in other ways. Whether it's arguing with umpires or finding himself in the middle of a benches-clearing brawl, Harper is an emotional player who will not back down in any circumstance.
We saw this side of Harper show up in Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. Harper understandably was not happy when Giants starter Kyle Harrison threw two straight pitches near his head, and the benches cleared.
Even the Phillies broadcast team thought that was an overreaction.
Even Phillies announcing team thinks Bryce Harper overreacted
Let's take a look at the situation. The Giants are trailing 2-0 and are in a pickle. The Phillies have runners on second and third with two outs and their best hitter up. One swing from Harper could plate at least two runs. Harrison was ahead in the count 1-2 before missing badly with two straight fastballs that wound up being near Harper's head.
Nobody likes being brushed away from the plate, but Harrison has absolutely no reason to be throwing at Harper. He was ahead of the count. hitting him only loads the bases with a right-handed hitter, Alec Bohm, on deck. Harrison's numbers are much better against lefties than righties. He'd go from being ahead of Harper, a left-handed hitter, to facing Bohm, a right-handed hitter, who happens to lead the team in RBI. Nothing suggests he'd be hitting Harper on purpose.
The target for the 2-2 pitch was outside, but Harrison missed badly. It's an unfortunate turn of events, but again, it really looks accidental. The Phillies broadcast booth certainly agrees.
Bad misses are nothing new for Harrison, who had walked 3.2 batters per nine and had hit five batters, including Brandon Nimmo in the helmet just last week, so far this season entering Wednesday's start. Harrison is supremely talented, but his command can betray him on occasion.
Harper has reason to be upset when he almost gets hit in the head, but the Phillies took things too far emptying their dugout. Harper was not being thrown at intentionally. They had no reason to expect him to be.