Controversial new Phillies jerseys have a reasonable explanation
The Phillies have revealed their new City Connect uniforms. And while they may not be popular with some, there actually is a reason for why they look the way they do.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia Phillies became the latest team to reveal their Nike City Connect uniforms.
Some have criticized the design and layout of the jerseys, while others have praised the way they look. It's a stark contrast from their regular uniforms, as these are blue and yellow as opposed to the regular red.
In fact, there is a reason why these uniforms look the way they do, and the Phillies actually offered an explanation for what each part of the uniform stands for as it pertains to the team and the history of Philadelphia, from the colors to the logos and the designs.
Phillies City Connect uniforms details, explained
The Phillies revealed that these new uniforms represent the past, present, and future of the city. The colors represent the colors on the Philadelphia flag, which have not changed since the flag was created. The team also explained the transition from lighter colors to darker colors, showing that Philly is "a place unafraid to revolutionize, start anew and work hard to make change."
The new Philly logo represents the history of the city and its independence. The lettering is reminiscent of the United States' founding documents, and the font is inspired by the crack in the famous Liberty Bell, which is also featured on the jerseys.
The bell features an outline of the Philadelphia skyline and the two stars that can usually be seen in the traditional Phillies logo. The skyline can even be seen on the color of the jersey with the word "Philadelphia" outlined with the same font as the front of the jersey.
Finally, the jerseys feature a patch that features all elements previously shown on the jersey, such as the font, the stars, and the Liberty Bell. The word "Love" is written within the circular patch to represent Philadelphia as the "City of Brotherly Love."
The outside of the patch features a statement that reads, "Philadelphia, City of Brotherly Love."
These jerseys have a little bit of everything in them, and the designs represent so many important pieces of Philadelphia's lore.