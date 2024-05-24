Phillies GM reveals trade deadline plan amid historic start
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a historic start to 2024. They are seemingly unbeatable as they sit atop the AL East, which was expected to run through Atlanta. The Phillies have other plans for the division though. They also have plans for how they're going to attack the trade deadline.
Most teams in their situation might get a bit overeager to make some deals happen. They could reach a bit and ultimately overpay for players, rather than being patient and waiting until closer to the deadline, like how most teams traditionally attack it. Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski recently spoke on this, clarifying what Philadelphia's plans are.
Phillies plan to assess team needs closer to the trade deadline
According to the team's President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies will take a rather traditional approach to the trade deadline. So, Phillies fans, don't be expecting any trades to happen over the next few weeks. Dombrowski is going to wait until closer to the deadline.
Dombrowski noted how talented the current Phillies team is and how, if they can stay healthy, they would compete and contend with the current roster. But he also noted how each team is always looking to get better and to improve their chances of winning.
The Phillies are going to wait until the deadline draws closer and they're going to assess their team needs then and there. This gives time for players on their roster to get healthy, to get hot and to prove that they deserve a spot on this contending team.
If there are any holes over the next two months, Philadelphia will look to fill those holes before the August 1st trade deadline.
Looking at the current roster in Philadelphia, they could use help in the outfield and in the bullpen. These will likely be the same holes that Philadelphia will address in two months. One player they could look into is the A's star closer, Mason Miller. Miller recently surrendered his first earned runs since the beginning of the season.
Adding a versatile outfielder and two electric bullpen arms would put the Phillies atop the rest of the league. It would make the NL East theirs to lose. They have a ton of talent now, but they'll absolutely be adding to that talent closer to the deadline unless the perfect situation falls into their lap.