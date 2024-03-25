Phillies insider tempers expectations after Jordan Montgomery rumors get out
Jordan Montgomery just wants to play baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies interest is waning.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies had been mentioned as a potential suitor for Jordan Montgomery as recently as Sunday. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Phillies front office had internal discussions about signing Montgomery, but had yet to make an offer.
"The Philadelphia Phillies are at least internally discussing the possibility of pursuing free agent starter Jordan Montgomery but no decision has been made whether they plan to contact agent Scott Boras. There’s a renewed sense of urgency with Taijuan Walker opening the season on the injured list with a sore shoulder," Nightengale wrote.
Montgomery, when paired alongside Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, would make for a dangerous rotation. The Phillies will be without Taijuan Walker for Opening Day and perhaps beyond. Monty, even if expensive, is a natural fit.
Phillies insider claims a partnership with Jordan Montgomery remains unlikely
The Phillies have had an active offseason, extending Wheeler and signing Nola to a new contract after he hit free agency. Philadelphia even made an offer to Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto which would've topped what the Dodgers gave him.
So, perhaps there's money left over to sign Montgomery after all? Not so fast. Todd Zolecki, who writes about the Phillies for MLB.com, claims the ace would be too expensive for their taste.
"The Phillies had expressed some interest earlier this year in free-agent left-hander Jordan Montgomery on a one-year deal, but that interest cooled as camp got going. It is unclear if Walker’s shoulder issue might change their thinking, although sources said earlier that the club always felt it would need to clear payroll to keep from crossing the third luxury tax threshold," Zolecki wrote.
Signing Montgomery could put the Phillies over the top in the National League, and allow them to challenge the Braves in their own division. He'd also come at an expensive price, as the Phillies would flirt with the luxury tax, if not surpass the number entirely.
John Middleton has the money. The question is if he wants to spend it on Montgomery or elsewhere.