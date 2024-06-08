Phillies legend Jayson Werth's horse, Dornoch, wins the 2024 Belmont Stakes
By Scott Rogust
What a day June 8, 2024, was for the Philadelphia Phillies. To start the day, the Phillies picked up a dominant, 7-2 victory over the rival New York Mets in the MLB London Series in England. It doesn't get any better than that. But the Phillies weren't done picking up wins on Saturday.
Former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth was at the Saratoga Race Course for the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes. Werth is the co-owner of horse Dornoch, who took part in the Kentucky Derby last month. But this time, Dornoch was participating in the Belmont Stakes as a huge underdog, with 17-1 odds entering post-time.
But on Saturday, Dornoch crossed the finish line first in dramatic fashion. After taking the lead on the final turn, Dornoch had to hold off Mindframe, who was catching up along the outside. But, Dornoch was able to maintain its speed and pick up the win.
Imagine the thrill of seeing your horse, who was given longshot odds, defy the odds and pick up the win on the final leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing? You'd be pumped up like Werth was, who was seen hugging and celebrating jockey Luis Saez.
After the race, Werth spoke with Fox Sports and talked about the win. The former MLB outfielder said that horse racing "is the most underrated sport in the world, bar none."
What a rebound by Dornoch, who finished in 10th place in what was a crowded Kentucky Derby field. Over a month later, Dornoch ran past the winner of the 2024 Preakness Stakes, Seize the Grey, and held off Mindframe to pick up the upset victory.
Now, Werth can add a Belmont Stakes win to his resume alongside his 2008 World Series win with the Phillies.