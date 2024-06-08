Who won the Belmont Stakes 2024? Full results and finishing order
The final leg of the Triple Crown is finally upon us. The Kentucky Derby saw one of the most electric finishes in recent history with Mystik Dan coming out on top in a photo finish.
Mystik Dan was dubbed as the favorite to win the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, but he fell short, finishing in second place behind Seize the Grey. Now, all eyes were on the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes.
The race took place at the Saratoga Race Course, giving it a bit of a different flavor. Belmont Park, the usual host of the Belmont Stakes, is undergoing renovations forcing the location change.
Despite falling short in the Kentucky Derby and not participating in the Preakness Stakes, Sierra Leone was dubbed the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Could that horse pull it out? Would we have another upset on our hands?
Let's take a look at how the 156th Belmont Stakes played out.
Who won the 2024 Belmont Stakes?
The Philadelphia Phillies had an incredible day on Saturday. Not only did they defeat the New York Mets in the first game of the London Series, but their former outfielder, Jayson Werth, got a win of his own. Werth's horse, Dornoch, one with long odds to win the race, wound up taking home first place in the Belmont Stakes.
A change of location would surely create some drama and sure enough, we had an upset on our hands.
Seize the Gray had the inside track and got off to a great start, but soon enough, Dornoch caught up, and Seize the Gray fell towards the back of the pack as the race went on. In the end, it wound up being a two-horse race between Dornoch and Mindframe. Dornoch took home the win.
Full 2024 Belmont finishing order
- Dornoch
- Mindframe
- Sierra Leone
- Honor Marie
- Antiquarian
- Protective
- Seize the Grey
- Mystik Dan
- The Wine Steward
- Resilience
Dornoch found a way to pull off the dramatic upset while the odds-on favorite, Sierra Leone, wasn't even the runner-up. The horse with the inside track, Seize the Grey, wasn't even in the top four. Always fun to see mayhem with the final results. Instead, Seize the Grey finished in seventh place.
Mystik Dan, meanwhile, couldn't break through, finishing in eighth place.