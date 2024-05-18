Who won the Preakness 2024? Full results and finishing order
The Preakness Stakes is one of the most exciting horse races of the year. While the trip to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD may not have the same pomp and circumstance that we see every year at the Kentucky Derby, the history on the line always feels more evident at the Preakness. Of course, it helps when the running at this race ultimately means whether or not we have a potential Triple Crown winner or not.
Coming into Saturday's running of the 149th Preakness Stakes, all eyes were on Mystik Dan. The thoroughbred gave us all a thrill at Churchill Downs earlier in the year when he was able to narrowly edge past Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the finish line with a three-horse photo finish and a race for the ages. But it was only Mystik Dan that was donned with roses and left with a chance at the Triple Crown.
Following that win, though, Mystik Dan was installed as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday in Baltimore at 5/2 odds coming into the race. However, some other heavy contenders like Imagination, Tuscan Gold, and Catching Freedom were all looking for their chance at glory and a win in a Triple Crown race, even though they would be playing spoiler with the Belmont Stakes still left to run.
So let's take a look at how the 149th Preakness Stakes played out.
Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes?
With a wet, muddy track at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, it was Seize the Grey that won the 2024 Preakness Stakes.
Mystik Dan came out hot but with Seize the Grey was setting the pace alongside Imagination as Mystik Dan pulled back by design to the middle of the pack riding on the rail. That held for about the first half mile of the race in a slow run with the track conditions.
On the far turn, though, we started to see everyone start to make their moves on Seize the Grey. Mystik Dan got on its outside shoulder and going hard down the home stretch. It was a tight finish but Mystik Dan was unable to get it done as Seize the Grey held him off.
Full 2024 Preakness finishing order
Finishing Position
Horse
Winner
Seize the Grey (6)
2nd
Mystik Dan (5)
3rd
Catching Freedom (3)
4th
Tuscan Gold (8)
5th
Just Steel (7)
6th
Uncle Heavy (2)
7th
Imagination (9)
8th
Mugatu (1)
The top four finishers at the Preakness were littered with the favorites as Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold were the top-three on the odds board at post time. But Seize the Grey was a bit of a longshot and that's where it came up huge.