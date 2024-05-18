Preakness betting payouts 2024: Trifecta and Superfecta results
When it comes to horse racing, particularly a massive race like the Preakness Stakes in mid-May every year, we are all obviously looking for the next potential Triple Crown winner, something that Mystik Dan had the opportunity to become on Saturday as he made his way to his No. 5 post following a win at the Kentucky Derby.
However, the other thing that you always have to consider when it comes to a race like this -- or really any horse race, but especially a Triple Crown race like the Preakness -- is the betting payouts. There is always a ton of money put on these horses by betting fans, whether they are trying to bet on the outright winner or trying to hit a huge payout by getting an exacta, trifecta, or superfecta right.
It was Seize the Grey that ultimately won the 149th Preakness Stakes.
Of course, doing the math isn't always the easiest part of the equation. So let's take a look at the betting payouts from the 2024 Preakness Stakes for every possible wager that could've been placed and how much horse racing fans would have or did win if they were right on the money with how things played out at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness betting payout: Odds for winner Seize the Grey
Seize the Grey was the winner at the 2024 Preakness and losed at 9/1 odds when the horses loaded into their post. In fact, the horse running out of the No. 6 post was tied for the next-worst odds in the field when it went on to win at Pimlico, making for a nice payday in only the eight-horse race after Muth was scratched to take it from nine to eight horses in the race.
Here's a look at the Win, Place and Show bets for the three horses that did so.
- Win: Seize the Grey (9/1), $21.60 | $8.40 | $4.40
- Place: Mystik Dan (5/2), $4.20 | $2.80
- Show: Catching Freedom (7/2), $3.20
Preakness betting payouts for Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta
Bet Type
Finishing Order
Payout
Exacta
6-5
$119.40 ($2 Bet)
Trifecta
6-5-3
$183.70 ($1 Bet)
Superfecta
6-5-3-8
$749 ($1 Bet)
Even the exacta on a $2 bet would've paid out more than $100 given the longer odds that Seize the Grey had coming into this. Meanwhile, the $1 trifecta and superfecta bets would've paid quite handsomely with the long odds for the winner and then three of the favorites following after as the No. 8 horse, Tuscan Gold, was the third favorite and came in fourth to make the $749 payout if you hit the superfecta.