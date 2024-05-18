Preakness 2024 ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend?
By Scott Rogust
Two weeks ago, the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby took place. That is where Mystik Dan pulled off an upset, beating Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose to win the first leg of the Triple Crown in 2024. This comes as the betting favorite, Fierceness, finished 15th in the race of 20 horses. Now, Mystik Dan will look to become the first horse since Justify to win the Triple Crown.
On Saturday, May 18, the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. It is a much thinner field than the Kentucky Derby, with only eight horses scheduled to race (originally nine before Muth was scratched). But Mystik Dan will be part of the race and look to overcome short rest to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.
With the chance to witness history, fans may be wondering how much it would cost to attend the Preakness stakes in 2024 and potentially in the future, we have you covered.
How much does it cost to attend the 2024 Preakness Stakes?
For those wondering how much it will cost to attend the Preakness Stakes, here is what the official website is offering for tickets. These come via Ticketmaster,
Perhaps the cheapest tickets to attend the Preakness will be $162, which will be located in the grandstand upper reserved section. However, the range of prices goes anywhere between $162 and $414.
There are other seating sections, which does increase by price. There is the clubhouse seating, which begins at $251 per person, then the clubhouse dining section, starting at $420. Turfside terrace has tickets for $780, which will be right on the field. 1/ST Chalet seats cost $2,500 per person. Finish line suite seats will require you to contact Pimlico Race Course to get a price.
Here is the price range for all tickets in each section, per the Preakness Stakes' official website:
Preakness Stakes Seating Section
Ticket Price Range
Concourse
$168-$225
Grandstand
$162-$414
Clubhouse
$251-$324
Clubhouse Dining
$420-$660
Turfside Terrace
$780
Premium
$0-$2,500
There you have it, this is how much it costs to attend the Preakness Stakes in 2024. So now you know for the future if you plan on making a trip down to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore in the near future.