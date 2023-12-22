3 home run moves the Phillies must hit after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The Philadelphia Phillies emerged as a surprising dark horse to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed. Where can Dave Dombrowski's front office pivot?
The Philadelphia Phillies emerged as a dark horse in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, but as expected, the real race was between the New York teams and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees stood firm at $300 million, while the Mets and Dodgers pushed to $325 million.
We all know what happened next. Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers, teaming up with Shohei Ohtani on the MLB's latest superteam. He will now headline a rotation that also includes Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller.
Philadelphia placed the first bid for Yamamoto and appeared to have earnest interest in the 25-year-old, but it was always a pipe dream. Philadelphia's interest was centered on a desire to expand into the Asian market. Going after Yamamoto proves their seriousness when it comes to scouting and pursuing talent in Japan, but Yamamoto was never a realistic target for a team that already employs Zack Wheeler and the recently re-upped Aaron Nola.
That said, it's clear Philadelphia is still willing to throw money around despite their high payroll. Bryce Harper has been a tremendous tool for recruitment in the past and the Phillies can still land another high-profile free agent (or two... or three...).
As Dave Dombrowski and the front office survey the market, here are a few reasonable (if ambitious) targets.
3. Phillies can rebound from Yamamoto whiff with Shota Imanaga
The Phillies can extend their pursuit of Japan's best pitchers with Shōta Imanaga. Yamamoto is five years younger with No. 1 ace material, but Imanaga profiles as an excellent No. 3 or 4 starter who can slot right into the postseason rotation alongside Wheeler, Nola, and Ranger Suarez.
Imanaga led the NPB Central League in strikeout rate last season and he was central to Japan's World Baseball Classic run, out-gunning even Yamamoto in the Stuff+ measurement. Rather than punching it past hitters with sheer velocity, Imanaga gets swings and misses with his movement. His fastball includes vicious spin and his off-speed collection is vast, earning disparate comparisons to Madison Bumgarner, Clayton Kershaw, and Zack Greinke from The Athletic's Grant Brisbee.
Obviously, at 30 years old, Imanaga is already in his prime window. The Phillies would expect immediate high-level contributions. That seems reasonable considering Imanaga's performace at the WBC and his dominance in Japan's high-level pro league. He will field a hefty price tag due to the inflated market for pitchers, but the Phillies clearly aren't opposed to adding another arm to the starting rotation. Imanaga could serve as long-term insurance for Wheeler, whose contract expires at season's end.
The Phillies have one of baseball's most potent 1-2 punches on the mound, and Suárez was remarkably reliable in the postseason. Starting pitching isn't as critical a need for the Phillies as it is for other big-spenders on the market. Still, Imanaga would make a lot sense for Dombrowski and the front office as a pivot away from Yamamoto that still accomplishes broader goals in the Asian marketplace.