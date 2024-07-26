Phillies recent blockbuster trade rumor could be shot down with latest update
The 2024 MLB season has featured several teams hovering around or barely above .500, with few exceptions. The Philadelphia Phillies are one of them. At 64-38, they not only have a commanding lead in the NL East, but they have the best record in baseball.
Knowing this, the Phillies are expected to buy heavily at this year's trade deadline as they attempt to make another deep postseason run. Not only do they have the executive to do that with Dave Dombrowski running the ship, but they happen to have several high-end prospects that they can trade, allowing them to be in rumors involving some of the best available players.
The Phillies have been linked to outfielders such as Luis Robert Jr. and Brent Rooker for a while now, but recently, a rumor surfaced linking them to Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. Boy, wouldn't that be something!
Sure, his innings are a concern for this season, but if any team can handle a starter having a lesser workload this season, it's the Phillies, who have a stacked rotation. Crochet could have helped them out of their bullpen for this season while forming a three-headed monster in their rotation alongside Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler for years to come. Unfortunately, it sounds like that pipe dream is all but dead now after the latest rumors involving Crochet.
Phillies chances of acquiring Garrett Crochet are likely shot down after latest rumor
Out of nowhere, a bombshell report emerged on Thursday, saying that Crochet, a prized commodity at this year's deadline, has conditions if he were to be traded. Not only does he want an extension if he pitches into October (where the Phillies certainly will be), but he also won't move to the bullpen. Well, if these are concrete conditions, it's hard to envision the Phillies being a fit here.
If the Phillies traded for Crochet, chances are, they would've wanted him to help out in their bullpen. Crochet refusing to move to the bullpen is a problem for a Phillies team that has Nola, Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez locked into their rotation. While Crochet is certainly an upgrade over Suarez and Sanchez, innings concerns revolving around him make it unlikely that the Phillies would want him starting the rest of the season.
The most glaring part, of course, is the extension. Would the Phillies be willing to give Crochet an immediate extension just so he can pitch in October? With this being Crochet's first season as a full-time starter, that's hard to believe.
These conditions make it hard to envision the Phillies giving up what it takes to get him, knowing they have more concessions to make. It was a fun idea, but this update should put that rumor to bed.