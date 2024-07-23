Nuclear Phillies trade target is actually the last thing they need
The Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball and will operate accordingly at the trade deadline. Dave Dombrowski has never shied away from a major move, so the Phillies will be looking to buffer weaknesses and reinforce strengths. It's time to cement a historic ball club and position Philadelphia for another trip to the World Series.
It's hard to poke holes in the Phillies' roster, but outfield depth would help — ideally a power-hitting righty to platoon with Brandon Marsh or outright take Johan Rojas' spot in centerfield. The Phils could also use a dominant closer if there's one available. The Jose Alvarado experience has been less than ideal lately. Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering provide late-relief options beyond Alvarado, but if the Phillies can land Tanner Scott or, god forbid, Mason Miller? Of course they should do it.
The Phillies don't need much infield help. Bryson Stott is in a prolonged slump at second base, but Philadelphia shouldn't replace him. Edmundo Sosa has been excellent all season, so he can step in once the playoffs arrive, if need be. Philadelphia is also rock-solid in the starting rotation. And yet, the latest rumor from MLB insider Jon Morosi connects Philadelphia to possibly the best starting pitcher on the market.
Phillies connected to Garrett Crochet ahead of MLB trade deadline
That tweet requires a double take. If Tarik Skubal isn't moved, odds are Garrett Crochet will be the best pitcher dealt in the next week. He's in the Cy Young race despite the low standing of the Chicago White Sox, posting a 3.02 ERA and 0.950 WHIP through 20 starts and 107.1 innings. Crochet's 150 strikeouts is the best mark in the American League.
At 25 years old, Crochet still has multiple years of team control left on his contract. There are injury concerns and his innings could be limited down the stretch — Crochet has almost doubled his career-high mark for innings already — but even with the uncertainty, the value is overwhelming. The White Sox are rightfully asking for a ton, and we have to believe a team will meet the asking price.
Several contenders have been involved in Crochet talks, from the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, to stray mentions of the Milwaukee Brewers or Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Phillies? Of Philadelphia? It reads like a massive stretch.
Philadelphia has three All-Stars in the starting rotation — Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez, all with sub-3.00 ERAs for the season. Aaron Nola recently inked a massive extension and he, too, has been productive this season. His durability and postseason dependability are well-documented.
As such, it's hard to comprehend the Phillies, with an average-at-best farm system, shelling out the assets required to land Crochet. Taijuan Walker is expected back in August and he's under contract at $18 million annually through 2026. He has not performed up to par with that contract, but it's on the books all the same. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Tyler Phillips mowed through the Pirates in a spot start on Sunday, and the Phillies have Andrew Painter coming down the pipeline next season or shortly thereafter.
So, again, what's the deal with this Crochet report? It feels readily apparent that this will not happen. Even if the Phils poke around, they aren't going to beat offers from Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, and the like. It's not prudent. Philadelphia should be more focused on directing major assets to Crochet's teammate, Luis Robert Jr., or a different outfield bat.
Even if the Phillies plan to transition Crochet to the bullpen to limit his innings and solve their Jose Alvarado problem, the price will be way too steep for a reliever. The long-term five of Wheeler, Crochet, Nola, Suarez, and Sanchez would be unhittable. The Phils' pitching staff would be unmatched. And yet, it's just not a responsible use of the assets it would require to land Crochet. If the Phils want to overspend on a closer, it's probably better to spam the Oakland Athletics' inbox and hope Mason Miller becomes available. He's up to start games next season, too, and he doesn't deserve the indignity of pitching for an empty minor league stadium in Sacramento.
It's fun to think about Philadelphia mowing through the National League with Crochet in the mix, but it's just... not going to happen. If it does, well, expected a lot of mixed reactions and some killer baseball in Citizens Bank Park.