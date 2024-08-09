Pick one! Brandon Aiyuk IG post begs 49ers to stop playing games
The Brandon AIyuk drama can't stop, won't stop. The San Francisco 49ers' top wideout remains engaged in an active holdout, with several trade options on the table and a clear financial mandate to GM John Lynch.
There is absolutely a path forward for Aiyuk and the 49ers. He's even willing to take a discount according to his personal WR coach, TJ Houshmandzadeh.
San Francisco fans were blessed with renewed hope on Friday when contract negotiations reopened, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. Aiyuk sat down with Kyle Shanahan and 49ers brass for a "candid" conversation, which appears to have been productive at first glance.
Of course, nothing is ever easy in these situations. Aiyuk feels wronged by the Niners and the talented wideout has never been one to leave his feelings up for interpretation. He is willing and able to share his thoughts directly on social media, and Aiyuk reacted with fire to the latest report.
He wants the Niners to stop leaking to the press and start making concrete decisions. There are two options — sign him or trade him — and Aiyuk wants a firm choice, preferably sooner than later. That queasy feeling is back in the stomach of every San Francisco fan.
Brandon Aiyuk flames 49ers front office is latest social media statement
It's hard not to sympathize with Aiyuk when we take stock of the situation at hand. He is evidently willing to accept $28 million annually from the 49ers, when there are offers north of $30 million on the table from other teams. That is quite friendly compared to other WR contracts doled out this offseason, and Aiyuk's importance is well-documented. The Niners were in the Super Bowl last season and Aiyuk was a complete beast, averaging 17.9 yards per catch.
The Niners could have signed Aiyuk ages ago with a respectable contract offer in line with his value. Even a little below his value, from the looks of it. Instead, the Niners are lowballing Aiyuk and playing hard-to-get in trade conversations, a double whammy of stubborn nonsense that is rightfully irritating Aiyuk.
It's only a matter of time until we get a resolution to this messy drama. The Niners are reigning NFC champs with a clear goal to contend. At a certain point, the distraction isn't worth it. Cough up a few extra million for your best pass-catcher or send him somewhere else, surely recouping plenty of value in the process.
It's hard to understand, from the outside looking in, why this has taken as long as it has. The Niners have an expensive roster and need to navigate the cap carefully. Even so, quibbling over minute details and small amounts of cash with a Pro Bowl-level wide receiver is pointless. If the Niners don't want to pay him, then don't. If this is all one, drawn-out ploy to eventually re-sign Aiyuk, just get on with it.
Pick one, to quote the man himself.