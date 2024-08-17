Pirates should actually be praying Paul Skenes falls out of Rookie of the Year race

Current NL Rookie fWAR leaders:



J. Merrill 3.6

T. Fitzgerald 3.2

M. Winn 2.6

S. Imanaga 2.6

P. Skenes 2.6



If Skenes doesn't finish in the Top 2 in NL ROY he doesn't get a full year of service time which would give the Pirates an additional year of team control. I think most of…