3 Steelers rookies who could steal a starting job already in minicamp
By Simon Shortt
The further we got from NFL Draft weekend, the more Steelers Nation talked themselves into problems with Pittsburgh's draft class. Where would first-round pick Troy Fautanu play? Could Roman Wilson play on the outside? Why did this team not address the slot corner position?
Mandatory minicamp and the intervening months put some of those issues to rest. Fautanu is playing right tackle. The team re-signed Cam Sutton. And while Roman hasn't blown people away, the receiver position is getting strong feedback from camp.
Since Omar Khan has been named general manager the Steelers have focused on the trenches in the draft. Out of their 14 picks in the last two drafts, they have taken five offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, and a blocking tight end. These are positions you draft when building a foundation of your franchise - building for the longterm.
But these haven't been developmental pieces they are selecting. From last year's class three players (Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton) rose to the top of the depth chart by midseason. This year, however, three rookies could become day-one starters after their performance in camp.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson
I mentioned Roman Wilson in regards to questions fans had about the draft class. What is not a question is Wilson's ability on the field. The Michigan product is a good athlete with the ability to work from the slot and find open spots on the field to make a big play. He is also and excellent blocker.
The key words there are "from the slot". Per PFF Wilson played over two-thirds of his snaps from the slot last year. But new Steelers' Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith historically has used very little 11-personnel (three wide receivers).
The good news for Wilson is only one wide receiver made waves in the offseason programs. Calvin Austin III, a 2022 fourth-round pick, had a lot of buzz coming out of minicamp. Wilson and Austin III are competing with several veterans including Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but no one else got has gotten much attention yet.
Even with one less starting spot at wide receiver this year, Wilson has an excellent chance to line up opposite George Pickens in Week 1. With little competition and a size/blocking advantage over Calvin Austin III, Wilson could play a crucial role in Pittsburgh as a tough, hard-nosed player in the run game, and a complimentary piece in the pass game.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers C Zach Frazier
This is a freebie but it needs to be stated. The Steelers took West Virginia's Zach Frazier with the 51st-overall pick in the draft. Frazier was widely known to be a top-three center in the class and my second-ranked player at the position. Despite the interior offensive linemen getting pushed down in drafts historically it was not a given Frazier would make it to Pittsburgh at 51, but it always felt like he would end up in the black and gold.
The Steelers have had bad-to-shaky center play going back to Maurkice Pouncey's last year in 2020. Other than one good year of Mason Cole in 2022 it has been a major weakness for the franchise which is typically built on excellent center play. Frazier brings a ton of experience (over 3,000 snaps, per PFF) with an excellent anchor and very strong hands.
It would not surprise me if Frazier is taking first-team reps at center on day one of training camp. But I'm classifying him as "stealing" the position for one reason: Pittsburgh wanted it known they viewed backup Nate Herbig as a viable option. Maybe it was all gamesmanship, but had the Steelers not gotten Frazier or another center in the draft, Herbig was probably first in line at the time to get center snaps. For that reason, and the fact I don't think there's even a chance Frazier isn't the starter in Week 1, Frazier is the next Steeler on this list.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers RT Troy Fautanu
Steelers fans will rejoice. The era of Dan Moore Jr., starting Steelers left tackle, may be coming to an end this fall. I'm not as low on Moore others but I can admit the team needed an upgrade at the position.
GM Omar Khan stated before the draft Pittsburgh selected Jones last year for him to be the team's eventual starter at left tackle. That meant if they took a tackle somewhere in this draft, it was going to be for someone to play on the right side.
Enter Troy Fautanu, who started 29 games at left tackle in college for Washington. This threw Steelers fans for a loop. Would Jones stay on the right side? Would Fautanu play center (this was before the Frazier selection)? And most importantly to fans: What did this mean for Dan Moore Jr.?
The moment Fautanu was drafted I leapt off my couch, then furiously tweeted he would play right tackle. Comparing he and Jones on tape, Fautanu is far more of a fluid athlete. Transitioning to the right side for him, despite Jones starting there last season for 11 games and playing fewer left tackle snaps in college than Fautuanu, would be easier for the Washington product because of his smoothness.
Between Fautanu being declared a right tackle by the team and getting reps there all of camp, the team wanting to play Jones on the left side, and Moore Jr. never having played on the right side, I think Fautanu has a clear path to be the day one starter. It might take a week in training camp for him to officially pass Dan Moore Jr. on the depth chart, but I believe it's already written that Fautanu will be the starter.